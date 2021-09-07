https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/keith-olbermann-doesnt-agree-with-redsteeze-that-anthony-fauci-lied-so-naturally-he-busts-out-a-racial-slur/

By now, you’ve likely heard about the findings of The Intercept’s investigation into U.S.-funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And if you haven’t, well, make sure you rectify that immediately.

Because this is a genuine big effin’ deal.

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was one of countless people who pointed out why:

Fauci definitely lied. But at least he can take some comfort in knowing that none other than Keith Olbermann has his back:

“Buttonhead”? That’s a new one for us. What’s it mean?

Let’s see. According to Urban Dictionary, “buttonhead” is a … well, what do you know? Seems that it’s a racial slur for a white person. Huh.

If only the racial slur were Keith’s only problem. But he’s also got the willful obtuseness to contend with.

No big mystery there.

He’s trying! He’s trying!

Last word to Miller, because he deserves it:

Awww.

