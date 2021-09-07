https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/keith-olbermann-doesnt-agree-with-redsteeze-that-anthony-fauci-lied-so-naturally-he-busts-out-a-racial-slur/
By now, you’ve likely heard about the findings of The Intercept’s investigation into U.S.-funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And if you haven’t, well, make sure you rectify that immediately.
“NEWLY RELEASED documents provide details of US-funded research on..coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology..The Intercept has obtained more than 900 pages of documents detailing..work of..EcoHealth Alliance..at the Chinese lab..”https://t.co/n3OkFAq3kM
— Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021
Because this is a genuine big effin’ deal.
Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was one of countless people who pointed out why:
Read thread. Fauci lied. https://t.co/JO6lfJSNL0
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2021
Fauci definitely lied. But at least he can take some comfort in knowing that none other than Keith Olbermann has his back:
See you skipped a step. First you’ll have to learn how to read, not just RT somebody else’s cherry picking, buttonhead.
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 7, 2021
“Buttonhead”? That’s a new one for us. What’s it mean?
Let’s see. According to Urban Dictionary, “buttonhead” is a … well, what do you know? Seems that it’s a racial slur for a white person. Huh.
Nice racial slur there, Keith.
— Tracy Robbins (@tracyrobbins) September 7, 2021
If only the racial slur were Keith’s only problem. But he’s also got the willful obtuseness to contend with.
@KeithOlbermann where’s the error blowhard?
— roamin_rick (@rupdyke) September 7, 2021
Point out the error
— Jared Moore (@jdawgdahawg117) September 7, 2021
You failed to point out where the error is in the article or research. I wonder why that is…
— “Dr.” Murray Fullerton 😇🙏👹 (@MurrayFullerton) September 7, 2021
No big mystery there.
Tweet through the pain Keith. Tweet through the pain.
— Sid Seth (@Real_SiddP) September 7, 2021
He’s trying! He’s trying!
Calm down, Keith.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 7, 2021
Last word to Miller, because he deserves it:
https://t.co/rCa3PFxYps pic.twitter.com/akKuadgsP1
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2021
Awww.