Larry Elder, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in California’s recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, was attacked by people throwing eggs at him as he walked around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Elder was with his campaign staff as he walked through the Venice neighborhood where the attack occurred.

Videos of the attack show an egg nearly hitting Elder after a woman in a gorilla mask threw it at him. One of Elder’s team members tells him, “We’re getting egged from behind.”

Another egg was also thrown at Elder and his staff. From the videos, it is unclear if he was hit by any of the eggs thrown at him.

Other people surrounding Elder’s team became physically aggressive with them, with the gorilla mask woman appearing to hit a staffer in the face.

A man is heard calling Elder a “piece of s–t” as the candidate was escorted into a nearby vehicle.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton responded to the attack, telling Just the News, “The DOJ and FBI should immediately investigate the racially-charged assault on Larry Elder.”

“And [U.S. Attorney General Merrick] Garland should send United States Marshals to protect Elder,” he added.

