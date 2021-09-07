https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/local-media-spins-vaccine-death-as-asymptomatic-covid-death-and-then-blames-yep-the-unvaccinated/

Editor’s Commentary: In all of my years of reporting the follies of fake news mainstream media, I have never seen a story so contorted in a way that delivers the opposite narrative from the truth than this story out of Nebraska. It’s as if we’re living in some perverse version of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, but far worse than anything the socialist could have possibly imagined.

Let’s start with how the story is being reported by local news. A Nebraska man with a severe shoulder injury needed emergency care but because the unvaccinated were filling up emergency rooms across the state, he had to be flown to Iowa where he died of “asymptomatic Covid complications” after he had multi-organ failure simultaneously.

Here’s the reality. Nebraska hospitals are currently overcrowded with Covid-19 cases, but the vast majority of them have been injected with the Covid shots. The “severe shoulder injury” was a massive onslaught of complications that arose from being injected with the “vaccines.” His injury was an adverse reaction to the jabs.

This demonstrates just how much control Big Pharma and the powers-that-be have over media, even local media affiliates. This is a clear-cut case of adverse affects of vaccines and they’re STILL trying to pawn it off as not only a “rare breakthrough case death” of Covid (which he did not test positive for ahead of his surgeries), but that his death could have been avoided if more people were vaccinated.

The mantra of the vaccine-pushers might as well be, “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Propaganda is truth.” Here’s the rest of the story from Ethan Huff…

Fully Vaccinated Nebraska Man With Sore Shoulder Died in ER From Multi-Organ Inflammation

A 57-year-old “fully vaccinated” man from Nebraska who, based on photos, was overweight has died from an “asymptomatic Covid-19 infection,” according to the mainstream media.

Mark McConnaughey reportedly suffered a shoulder injury that required emergency care, but all of the hospitals in Nebraska were “full” at the time. After 23 calls to different hospitals, McConnaughey was sent to nearby Iowa for treatment, where he ultimately died.

Media headlines make it sound as though all Nebraska hospitals are full because of sick “unvaccinated” people taking up all the beds. Local ABC News affiliate KETV in Omaha is one such news outlet that failed to clarify in its headline that the opposite is more than likely true.

Like McConnaughey, there are likely many other “fully vaccinated” Nebraskans who are now occupying ICU beds, leaving no room for anybody else to receive care. Consequently, anyone who gets sick from a non-vaccine injury might not get admitted to the emergency room.

In McConnaughey’s case, the man developed a “severe shoulder injury” after getting injected that only “got worse.” After being transferred to Des Moines, doctors there decided that McConnaughey had an “asymptomatic Covid-19 infection.”

“That triggered an inflammatory response through his body that caused multi-organ failure,” declared Dr. Mike Zaruba, a supposedly “long-time friend” of McConnaughey and board-certified physician.

“At best count, we called 23 different hospitals,” Zaruba says about how he tried to find McConnaughey an ICU bed in Nebraska but was unsuccessful.

McConnaughey was never even tested for covid

Just 18 hours after McConnaughey was transferred to Iowa, he died from his vaccine injuries, though Zaruba and the media failed to connect the dots as to the true cause of his death.

Instead, Zaruba blamed full hospitals for McConnaughey’s death, suggesting that he might have lived despite getting a Fauci Flu shot if only a local Nebraska hospital had an opening for him.

“I, never as a physician, thought we’d be transferring our patients out of state,” Zaruba complained. “That we wouldn’t be able to take care of our own Nebraskans.”

“But I can tell you it didn’t help the situation,” he added. “That I know 100 percent.”

It is important to clarify that McConnaughey was never actually tested for the Chinese Virus. Instead, Zaruba simply declared that he had “asymptomatic covid,” which supposedly resulted in rapid death.

No mention was ever made about the likelihood of McConnaughey dying from his Fauci Flu shots. This would go against the plandemic narrative, which means it is not allowed to be said or even suggested by the corporate media.

In the days following McConnaughey’s death, Nebraska hospitals supposedly started limiting access to certain non-emergency surgeries. The state is also reopening a hospital patient transfer center that it says will help to find more available beds while better managing hospital capacity issues.

“These cases have been wake-up calls to take more direct movement to take pressure off our hospitals,” Zaruba is quoted as saying.

Zaruba’s advice? Get injected with a Wuhan Flu shot and always wear your mask. This, he says, will “cure” the plandemic and ensure that overweight, “fully vaccinated” people like McConnaughey always have access to a hospital bed once their vaccine-induced injuries finally set in.

“I am not a big believer in mandates, but I am a big believer in doing what’s right,” Zaruba says.

“Help our hospital systems, help our nurses, help our staff so we don’t have to call 23 hospitals when it’s your loved one that’s in the ER that we’re trying to find a bed for.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Final Note

Remember this story when you hear any news that promotes universal vaccinations. Share it. The truth is being suppressed while the lies are being amplified. We need to turn that trend around immediately.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

