Come, and let us return unto the Lord: for he hath torn, and he will heal us; he hath smitten, and he will bind us up. – Hosea 6:1

There is something fascinating about someone that can restore things. Perhaps it is an antique car or piece of furniture or maybe it’s even something that we simply enjoyed that was broken. It is just an amazing feeling to see that item restored back to what it could have been.

The verse here in Hosea is a piece of a story of people with a disrupted relationship with God. What was once in much better condition, was now far from pristine working order. In verse 1 though, we find the key to getting things back in working order.

Just like an old car may take work or antique furniture a lot of elbow grease, so too will maintaining and restoring our relationship with God when it is needed. Our relationship with God is important. At times we may be distracted by other things and that closeness we once had seems to drift apart.

We must realize the opportunity for restoration and return to the Lord. That means taking away anything that can stand in the way of that return. It means returning to Him and letting Him heal us just like the writer says here in Hosea.

God is a master restorer and loves to bring His children closer to him.

