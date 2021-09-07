https://www.oann.com/major-cryptocurrency-exchanges-face-delays-with-some-transactions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=major-cryptocurrency-exchanges-face-delays-with-some-transactions



FILE PHOTO: The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

September 7, 2021

(Reuters) – Major cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global Inc and Kraken said on Tuesday they were facing delays in some transactions on their platforms.

Gemini said it was temporarily entering a full-maintenance period to address an exchange-related issue that was causing performance trouble.

