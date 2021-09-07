https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/571030-mccabe-says-law-enforcement-should-take-upcoming-right-wing-rally

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabeAndrew George McCabeThe FBI should turn off the FARA faucet John Durham’s endgame: Don’t expect criminal charges Carter Page sues over surveillance related to Russia probe MORE on Monday said law enforcement should take an upcoming right-wing rally, which is being planned to support jailed Jan. 6 rioters, “very seriously.”

“I think they should take it very seriously. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5,” McCabe, a CNN contributor, said during an appearance on the network’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” show.

The “Justice for J6” rally — planned by Look Ahead America, a nonprofit organization founded and led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard — is scheduled to take place on Sept. 18 in Washington, D.C., in support of rioters who have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McCabe, who served as the FBI’s deputy director from 2016-2018 and at one point spent time as acting director, said law enforcement has “a few factors leaning in their favor this time” compared to the Jan. 6 riot, one of which is the president in the White House.

“You don’t have a sitting president actively fanning the flames and trying to get people to attend the rally,” McCabe said, referring to former President Trump Donald TrumpSpotlight turns to GOP’s McCarthy in Jan. 6 probe Fewer than 50 percent of West Virginians think 2020 election was legitimate: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Questions on Biden agenda; unemployment benefits to end MORE and remarks he made before the Jan. 6 attack.

He also said it appears that law enforcement is prepared for the upcoming rally, and seems to be taking reports of the event seriously.

“And on the other hand, it looks like, from all indications, our law enforcement partners are well prepared for this one. They seem to be taking the intelligence very seriously, which raises a question as to whether or not they did on January 6, but that’s another issue,” McCabe said.

Law enforcement officials in Washington are now readying themselves for potential unrest at the rally with security concerns rising on Capitol Hill, CNN reported.

While it is unclear how many people are planning to attend the event, some precautionary measures will be in place, according to CNN.

The rally is scheduled for a Saturday, when the House will still be on recess, so a smaller number of lawmakers and staff will be around compared to the Jan. 6 riot.

More than 600 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a report from Insider last week.

On Sept. 1, the 50th rioter pleaded guilty to crimes in connection to the attack, CNN reported.

