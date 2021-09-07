https://www.oann.com/merkels-conservatives-slump-to-record-low-before-german-vote/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=merkels-conservatives-slump-to-record-low-before-german-vote



German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the plenary hall of the lower house of Parliament, or Bundestag, during one of the last sessions before the federal elections in Berlin, Germany, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

September 7, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc has fallen to an all-time low of 19%, a Forsa poll showed on Tuesday, less than three weeks before a German election, while the Social Democrats (SPD) extended their lead to 6 points.

The Forsa poll for RTL/n-tv put the conservative bloc led by Armin Laschet, whose hopes of succeeding Merkel as chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy are waning, down 2 points from the previous week.

N-tv said that was the lowest level ever hit by the conservative bloc, made up of Merkel’s CDU and its Bavarian CSU sister party.

The poll put the SPD on 25%, the Greens on 17% and the Free Democrats (FDP) on 13%. The far-left Linke, who could theoretically team up in a leftist alliance with the SPD and Greens, was on 6% and the far-right AfD on 11%.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

