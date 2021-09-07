https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/merriam-webster-defines-anti-vaxxer-as-someone-who-opposes-laws-that-mandate-vaccination/

Here’s an interesting catch: Merriam-Webster now defines “anti-vaxxer” not just as a person who opposes vaccination, but also as those who oppose laws that mandate vaccination. That should be news to all of the people who’ve been vaccinated who don’t believe the government should force people to be vaccinated.

We wonder how recently that definition “evolved.”

Nope, we looked it up and it’s not Photoshopped.

Merriam-Webster does update definitions when it seems timely.

