Here’s an interesting catch: Merriam-Webster now defines “anti-vaxxer” not just as a person who opposes vaccination, but also as those who oppose laws that mandate vaccination. That should be news to all of the people who’ve been vaccinated who don’t believe the government should force people to be vaccinated.

Haha oh no. pic.twitter.com/7CtD6SBqpH — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 7, 2021

We wonder how recently that definition “evolved.”

LOL, this is Photoshopped right? If it isn’t, god help us all. — James (@kimura_oss) September 7, 2021

Nope, we looked it up and it’s not Photoshopped.

WTF — Sunny Days🇺🇸Deplorable Hoosier (@SmellyCat2Sunny) September 7, 2021

College interns have taken over the dictionary website. — April Biscuits secretary of labor/ housewife (@AprilWild28) September 7, 2021

The things running this simulation are laughing hysterically right now — (((Shuki From Nazareth))) (@ShukiFrmNzrth) September 7, 2021

I guess that makes me a vaccinated antivaxxer! — Vincent (@Vincent_0908) September 7, 2021

I’m vaccinated but also an anti vaxxer.🤡 — David E. (@Doc_Rock1) September 7, 2021

Hmmm. Show me the laws that mandate vaccination. So far all I’ve seen are unconstitutional decrees. — OlyWebDiva 🇺🇸 playing with 🔥, running with ✂️ (@OlyWebDiva) September 7, 2021

We are all proud antivaxxers — AmericaFirstWorldwide (@Jan6hoax) September 7, 2021

This is the problem with not having books anymore. These jerks control all the information. — Lesser Obstacle (@lesser_obstacle) September 7, 2021

They change everything and anything to fit their narrative. They’re literally changing the definition of words before our eyes and they want us to see them as the good guys? Yeah right. — Alicia Vincler (@AVincIer) September 7, 2021

Don’t forget: M-W are the same ones who changed the definition of “sexual preference” in realtime during the ACB hearings to score points for the Left https://t.co/E80zoN2LJ4 — 💰💰💰$¢i€n¢€💰💰💰 (@LM_Entry) September 7, 2021

Merriam-Webster does update definitions when it seems timely.

