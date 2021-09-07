https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-health-system-employees-sue-over-vaccine-mandate_3986456.html

A group of 51 employees of a Detroit health care organization filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit argues that the Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) violated the plaintiffs’ right to bodily autonomy and right to reject medical treatment under interpretations of the 14th Amendment. The lawsuit seeks a court order declaring the mandate unconstitutional and unenforceable.

The Epoch Times contacted the HFHS for comment.

The HFHS announced a vaccine mandate on June 29, advising staff and contractors to become vaccinated by Sept. 10. HFHS management warned that those who do not become vaccinated by the deadline would face suspension and be given until Oct. 1 to get the vaccine.

The lawsuit (pdf) cites data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to allege, contrary to the description provided on the VAERS website, that “13,627 deaths have occurred in the U.S. as a result of COVID-19.”

The lawsuit goes on to cite an anonymous person who identifies as a “computer programmer” providing a “professional estimate” that VAERS data is underreported by a factor of five. The lawsuit uses the anonymous affidavit to allege that “65,000 Americans have lost their lives to these ‘vaccines.’”

“The Mandate requires that Plaintiffs choose between exposing themselves to potential harm or death or abandon their careers in health care,” the lawsuit states.

A disclaimer on the VAERS website states: “VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination … While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness.”

“The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases,” the disclaimer states. “This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.”

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

The Michigan legislature is considering a bill that would effectively ban employers from imposing vaccine mandates. Health care workers packed a hearing on the measure last month.

Most of Michigan’s largest hospitals and health care systems, employing hundreds of thousands of workers, have announced that they would begin enforcing a vaccination requirement for staff as a condition of employment.

Multiple surveys have shown that there is considerable hesitation and resistance among health care workers to receiving the shot, with three out of 10 not yet vaccinated. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, one in six health care professionals have said they would rather quit than get the shot.

Steven Kovac contributed to this report.

Ivan Pentchoukov Ivan has reported for The Epoch Times on a variety of topics since 2011.

