https://thepoliticalinsider.com/monica-lewinsky-bill-clinton-should-want-to-apologize-for-his-role-in-affair/

Monica Lewinsky, the political world’s most famous intern, said former President Bill Clinton “should want to apologize” for his role in their legendary affair, but indicated she’s moved on regardless.

Lewinsky and the scandal that rocked the political world in the 1990s will be the subject of a dramatization of those events for FX, called “American Crime Story: Impeachment.”

“Do you ever wish that you could speak to him?” asked ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie. “Do you feel like he owes you an apology after all these years?”

Lewinsky, there to promote the new crime series, explained that she no longer has a need for “resolution,” something she’s “very grateful” for.

“I don’t need it,” she replied. “He should want to apologize, um, in the same way that I want to apologize any chance I get to people that I’ve hurt and my actions have hurt.”

Lewinsky says Bill Clinton “should want to apologize” https://t.co/6H1vq2Tnmk pic.twitter.com/BYudOfkSzz — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2021

RELATED: Monica Lewinsky Nails It With ‘I Have A Joke’ Clinton Reference

Lewinsky Discusses Upcoming TV Show

Monica Lewinsky, in discussing the ‘crime story’ project she is both a producer for and subject of, said the public will see some details of behavior she regrets and finds “cringeworthy.”

“I’ve really worn two hats in this project, as a producer, I’m very proud of the project. But as a subject, I’m nervous,” she explained to Guthrie.

“I’m nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life and a lot of behavior that I regret. If you remember your 20s, not that long ago, it’s pretty cringeworthy.”

“As a producer, I’m very proud … as a subject, I’m nervous.” -Monica Lewinsky on the anticipated series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” pic.twitter.com/aahSYYBPpX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021

If you’re too young to remember, Lewinsky had a politically earth-shattering affair with former President Clinton in the ’90s, a relationship which would lead to his impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice.

The affair between Clinton and Lewinsky was widely seen as an abuse of power on the part of the then-President, due to their career positions and age difference.

Clinton was 49 at the time, Lewinsky just 22.

“But you didn’t apologize to her [Lewinsky]?” –@craigmelvin “I have not talked to her.” –Bill Clinton “Do you feel that you owe her an apology?” –Melvin “No. I have never talked to her, but I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry.” -Clinton pic.twitter.com/dVAb0OycIa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018

RELATED: USA Today Issues Correction For ‘Fact-Check’ Of Biden Looking At His Watch During Service For Fallen Service Members

Clinton: I Don’t Owe Her An Apology

Former President Bill Clinton has said he doesn’t owe Monica Lewsinky a personal apology over their affair because he has made his feelings clear through public statements.

On the same ‘Today’ show back in 2018, as the #MeToo movement was heating up, Clinton was asked if he owed her a direct apology for his actions.

“No, I do — I do not,” Clinton responded. “I’ve never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Hey @StephenAtHome, You asked @BillClinton about his lack of apology to Monica Lewinsky. Apparently, you’ve not heard of Juanita Broaddrick, who credibly accused him of RAPE. Nor, apparently, have you heard of Kathleen Willey or Paula Jones or Dolly Kyle or Gennifer Flowers. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 6, 2018

In an interview with CBS’s “Sunday Morning” a few months later, Clinton’s wife, Hillary, was asked if he should have stepped down amidst the scandal.

“Absolutely not,” she replied.

“It wasn’t an abuse of power?” a reporter asked, to which she replied: “No. No.”

Retweet if you think @BillClinton, @MonicaLewinsky was an abuse of power.@CBSNews: Do you think Bill should’ve resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?@HillaryClinton: Absolutely not.@CBS: It wasn’t an abuse of power? Hillary: No. No.https://t.co/Y9m6twhzoF pic.twitter.com/5PFEymtmCv — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) October 15, 2018

The former President was also accused of multiple infidelities, sexual assaults, and even rape by Juanita Broaddrick, a former nursing home owner.

The series highlighting Monica Lewinsky and Clinton’s affair is set to premier Tuesday on FX.

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #16 on Feedspot’s “Top 70 Conservative Political Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

