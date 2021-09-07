https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-says-maybe-robert-mueller-should-look-into-if-republican-states-are-colluding-with-the-supreme-court/

There’s really not much to say here beyond the headline. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has had it with Republicans and has been voting a straight Democratic ticket since 2016 (no way!). And what’s up with red states enacting things like Texas’ heartbeat law? Are state Republicans colluding with the “far-right” justices on the Supreme Court? Maybe Robert Mueller should look into it.

MSNBC’s Wallace: “Maybe Mueller will look into” whether Republican states are “colluding” with the Supreme Court against abortion pic.twitter.com/MgAiMKcV5g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

They should bring Mueller onto the panel so he could weigh in; that would be interesting.

