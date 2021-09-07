https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/nbc-news-says-schools-have-become-a-political-battlefield-looks-to-randi-weingarten-for-comment/

NBC News has a piece on the culture wars taking place in public schools, animated by former President Trump’s base and advanced by conservative activists.

So to whom does NBC News go for comment? AFT President Randi Weingarten, who says that normally “our” kids have been off-limits. Whose kids?

Allan Smith writes:

Conservative grassroots activists have zeroed in on local education policy with a tea party-esque fervor for months — spanning debates about reopening, how to teach U.S. history and required masking. Now, conservative personalities are urging followers to run for school board seats that have rarely generated much interest, while dozens of activist groups focused on schools have sprouted to advance the fights.

Longtime operators in the education world say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“Normally, our kids have been off-limits,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the country’s largest unions. “We had tension over Common Core. There was tension over other issues. But in modern history, since the huge desegregation battles, kids have been off-limits. Now, they are the battlefield.”

Here’s a great thread by Ian McKelvey breaking down the piece:

Here’s our piece about Gabriel Gipe, who has an Antifa flag on his classroom wall and thinks it’s your problem if it makes you uncomfortable.

Bravo.

Of course, Weingarten gets the last word:

Ultimately, Weingarten said the focus on schools is part of the right’s broader search for wedge issues ahead of the midterm elections next year.

“It’s about constant destabilization, creating anger, exploiting the anxiety that people have right now,” she said. “It is also kind of rooted in the destabilization of the institutions in America that have, you know, long been used to unify the country. Like great neighborhood public schools.”

Great neighborhood public schools where more than 40 percent of high schoolers earned a grade point average of less than 1.0. Maybe focus on the basics and leave the social justice indoctrination outside the classroom.

Related:

