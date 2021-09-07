http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/aJ7JWzjPM24/fbn-virus-normal-season-16438612.php
There are many promising signs for the NFL with its 2021 season at hand. About 93 percent of players and more than 99 percent of coaches and team staffers are vaccinated. Ticket sales are strong. The league presses forward with plans for a complete season played in full stadiums, with a 17th game for each team and a prosperous economic outlook bolstered by new broadcasting deals and recently forged sports-betting partnerships.
But if all was supposed to be well and everything practically normal for what would amount to a post-pandemic season, the league is not there. Not yet, at least.