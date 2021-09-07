https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/ohio-judge-reverses-ruling-says-hospital-cant-be-forced-to-give-ivermectin-to-covid-19-patient/

An Ohio judge reversed a previous ruling on Monday that required a hospital to administer Ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient at his wife’s request.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster Jr. ruled against Julie Smith, wife of 51-year-old COVID-19 patient Jeffrey Smith, who has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) of West Chester Hospital since July 15 and on a ventilator since Aug. 1, The Epoch Times reported .

On Aug. 23, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ruled that the hospital had to give Jeffrey 30mg of Ivermectin every day for three weeks as prescribed by Ohio physician Dr. Fred Wagshul, but his order only lasted 14 days.

An emergency motion for a preliminary injunction, which requested a more permanent ruling, had been presented to Oster, who ruled that Julie had not met her burden of proof on the issue. He said that there isn’t support among scientific and medical communities on treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin, which he cited from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Pharmacists Association, according to The Times.

Oster said that studies appearing to show Ivermectin’s efficacy were inconsistent and limited, even as some doctors support using it to treat COVID-19. […]