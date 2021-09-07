http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/92l8989pFSs/

Vice President Kamala Harris effectively vanished from public view after returning from her trip to Asia to find President Joe Biden struggling on nearly every major issue facing the country.

The vice president effectively ghosted the Biden White House after arriving back in Washington, DC, on August 26.

For 12 days, Harris has remained out of sight, except for a brief ceremony where she swore in U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar on Thursday.

The vice president ignored questions from reporters, maintaining public silence on controversial issues.

Where is Biden border czar Kamala Harris? https://t.co/OXIhCKGSKh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 31, 2021

On Tuesday, Harris scheduled a meeting with Salazar but closed the event to the press.

Harris has not appeared publicly standing with Biden since August 20, more than two weeks after he struggled to defend his botched exit from Afghanistan.

During her trip to Asia, Harris earned mockery for reading from her notes to try to praise the president for “expressing sadness” and “great emotion” in reaction to the horrific images emerging from Afghanistan.

On paper, Harris continues to perform her vice-presidential duties, as the White House schedule notes her attendance at the presidential daily briefings and national security meetings on the crisis in Afghanistan.

Harris was also scheduled to participate in a weekly economic briefing last week.

Matt Perdie

But her public distancing from the president in recent weeks is notable.

Harris’ schedule has not included any mention of her weekly lunch with the president since July 23.

On Wednesday, however, the vice president plans to emerge from Washington, DC, as she is scheduled for a trip to California to campaign for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom in his recall election.

