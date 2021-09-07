https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/pennsylvania-lawmakers-file-lawsuit-in-court-against-the-states-unconstitutional-mail-in-ballot-laws/

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was one of the key battleground states that was awarded to now-President Joe Biden after the contentious 2020 election. But now, state lawmakers are finally doing their job and contesting what they claim is an ‘unconstitutional’ mail-in ballot law in order to pretent another election debacle in the 2022 mid-terms.

“Fourteen Republican state lawmakers have filed a new lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law, calling it unconstitutional and asking for it to be thrown out — even though 11 of those lawmakers supported it just two years ago,” the Post-Gazette reported .

“The legal challenge was filed just before midnight Tuesday in the state Commonwealth Court,” the report added. “It is the latest attempt by Republicans to invalidate the 2019 law that GOP lawmakers almost unanimously supported.” “The central claim of the lawsuit is that the law — which allowed no-excuse voting by mail — violates a constitutional provision that requires lawmakers to provide a way for people to vote if they are unable to do so in person for specific reasons,” the report noted. “Those reasons include being out of town on business, illness, physical disability, Election Day duties or a religious observance.”

“But the lawsuit contends […]