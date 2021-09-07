https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/portland-to-ban-trade-with-and-travel-to-texas-over-heartbeat-bill/

We’re doing this again? It was June when California added five states to its list of places where state-funded travel was banned over “anti-transgender” laws. Now the City of Portland is officially cutting ties with Texas, banning trade with the state and forbidding state employees to travel there on the city’s dime, all in response to Texas’ heartbeat law going into effect.

We’re old enough to remember when Hollywood was going to pull all of its television and movie production out of Georgia over the signing of a heartbeat bill there.

“The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances,” reads a statement by the city council.

No food until you get Antifa under control.

