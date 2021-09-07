https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/portland-to-ban-trade-with-and-travel-to-texas-over-heartbeat-bill/

We’re doing this again? It was June when California added five states to its list of places where state-funded travel was banned over “anti-transgender” laws. Now the City of Portland is officially cutting ties with Texas, banning trade with the state and forbidding state employees to travel there on the city’s dime, all in response to Texas’ heartbeat law going into effect.

We’re old enough to remember when Hollywood was going to pull all of its television and movie production out of Georgia over the signing of a heartbeat bill there.

Portland to cut trade, travel with Texas amid abortion law outrage https://t.co/UGq5br72wj pic.twitter.com/wk1YfYd0Vv — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2021

“The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances,” reads a statement by the city council.

Wonder if Portland would trade with China but not Texas. https://t.co/MB1frDhMzr — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) September 7, 2021

I believe Oregon does much more trading with China than Texas. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2021

Antifa broke you. You are weak and incompetent @tedwheeler Character matters. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/JPumaOmSHw — Tacos are a human right (@clukens1) September 7, 2021

Like Texans really care about Portland. — Marshall Collins (@BelleOakesFarms) September 7, 2021

Does he promise? Get it in writing. — KP Saved by Grace (@DrKPrather) September 7, 2021

I feel like Texas is doing something right if Portland doesn’t agree with it. — Todd Nickels (@todd_nickels) September 7, 2021

Said it before and it bears repeating. If Texas was sovereign state they’d would be the 9th largest economy in the world. They will do just fine without Portland—and, of course, this political theater. — KingofSwank (@kevin86208069) September 7, 2021

Texas be like pic.twitter.com/FVHR4saoyN — Johnny “Racism Investigator” Covfefe (@JohnnyHollywood) September 7, 2021

If it means Mayor Ted has to keep Antifa there for Portland’s exclusive entertainment then I’d say this is a net positive. — Chris Mykrantz (@chrismykrantz) September 7, 2021

Hahaha don’t need your woke vegan BBQ sauce — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 7, 2021

Texas just keeps on winning — JCaesar (@JCaesar007) September 7, 2021

So now Texas has to buy their Antifa shirts from a different state? Not a big loss. — Tom Slick (@dougsterling1) September 7, 2021

Two Words ➡️ Commerce Clause pic.twitter.com/ePqjl1tW7Y — Jessica Starns-Debetaz (@jstarns101) September 7, 2021

Doesn’t interstate trade fall under federal jurisdiction? — Hivetech (@HTechz) September 7, 2021

Yes, this would be smacked down in court instantly, if it was anything more then bluster. There would be ways to direct local gov purchases away from Texas-made products, but have fun figuring out what those were. And not violating some law on good-governance. — Ghosty (@LaughingGhosty) September 7, 2021

Texas must be devastated — Steve (@stevelutz0611) September 7, 2021

Damn, you’ve sure shown them! — Tom (@ShutupMax1) September 7, 2021

Really gonna feel this the next time I’m in Waco and wanna buy a glittery dildo and/or blackberry jam with a hammer and sickle on the jar. — ✝️ Zombee (Listen to Sunday School) ✝️ (@zombee_tv) September 7, 2021

I don’t think Texas needs any purple hair dye and Molotov cocktails. — Chris Honeycutt (@ChrisHoneycutt) September 7, 2021

Oh no, one whole city. The devastation. — Thomas Morris Jr. (@ThomasWNY) September 7, 2021

Not that this would affect texas, but if this is the precedent they are setting, red states should deny food to blue states. See what happens — Rhian Fazzini🅨 (@RhianFazzini) September 7, 2021

No food until you get Antifa under control.

