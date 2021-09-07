https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/president-biden-adds-to-the-mask-mystery-while-answering-a-question-about-afghan-refugees/

As Twitchy reported earlier, no one seems to know what President Joe Biden’s mask policy is. Everyone was masked up during his visit to Louisiana last week, and he wore a mask to the dignified transfer ceremony (where he did check his watch multiple times). On Labor Day, he handed out sandwiches to union members, and nobody was wearing a mask.

Biden was asked by a reporter if he plans to meet with any Afghan refugees, and he answered that he’ll probably bump into some of them since they’re all over the country (but not at his home in Delaware).

So there’s no plan. And what’s the deal with the mask? He takes it off to talk to reporters and then puts it back on to walk away.

So the Afghan refugees are already all over the country? Aren’t they being vetted first?

