As Twitchy reported earlier, no one seems to know what President Joe Biden’s mask policy is. Everyone was masked up during his visit to Louisiana last week, and he wore a mask to the dignified transfer ceremony (where he did check his watch multiple times). On Labor Day, he handed out sandwiches to union members, and nobody was wearing a mask.

Biden was asked by a reporter if he plans to meet with any Afghan refugees, and he answered that he’ll probably bump into some of them since they’re all over the country (but not at his home in Delaware).

Asked if he plans to meet Afghan refugees, President Biden: “They are all over the country. I’m sure I will be seeing some of them”. pic.twitter.com/lMJCXogkRw — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 7, 2021

How? He spends almost all his time in DC or Delaware. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 7, 2021

So there’s no plan. And what’s the deal with the mask? He takes it off to talk to reporters and then puts it back on to walk away.

Unrelated to what he’s saying: the stupidity of removing your mask to lean in and talk to someone, and then putting it back on as you walk away into an empty field https://t.co/I49W8qpP3z — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 7, 2021

(It’s also stupid to wear them in the first place, especially outside. But especially because everyone does it wrong) — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 7, 2021

Wears mask when no one is around, removes mask to get close to people to talk, puts mask back on to walk through an empty yard. Makes total sense. Trusting science I guess. — La Crotch (@Crotchton) September 7, 2021

That’s what stood out for me too. Baffling. — JOD3Bass (@JOD3bass) September 7, 2021

So leaning in, talking directly to someone and mask is off. Walking away to solitude, mask goes on. What science says that’s proper procedure? — FrankY in DFW (@FrankYTheLand) September 7, 2021

Dumber than I already thought. He takes the mask OFF to lean in and get in others’ personal space and puts it ON to walk alone. Beyond embarrassing. Total fraud. — Teresa smith (@curlygirl990) September 7, 2021

Pull mask down when getting close to talk to people. Pull it up to walk across the lawn to a helicopter all alone.@JoeBiden is an idiot. — Ty Nordic (@CoachCscs) September 7, 2021

What a douche canoe — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 7, 2021

Isn’t this the same guy who was seen yesterday unmasked and hugging union workers? Suddenly he’s worried about being masked outside & speaking with reporters? This virus sure is selective as to when and where it’s transmittable — Sandy (@s_j67) September 7, 2021

Theater — Googs (@Googs89_) September 7, 2021

Amateur theater. — Joshua McNabintosh (@radicalbarks) September 7, 2021

Unrelated to the mask, when he turns toward the camera after being asked a question he moves like an invalid. — joey (@JbarrettCa) September 7, 2021

So the Afghan refugees are already all over the country? Aren’t they being vetted first?

