President Joe Biden knows that we have to act fast on climate change to prevent more disasters like Hurricane Ida. He’s going to move quickly to ensure that our electricity is generated with zero emissions by the ambitious goal of 2020:

Joe Biden vows to “make sure all of our electricity is zero emissions…” by 2020? pic.twitter.com/IidKHfa4rt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2021

😂😂😂 he can’t say anything without a teleprompter — Kathleen Caton 🇺🇸 (@KMCaton) September 7, 2021

Senile old fart — Lon Walters 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@LonWalters) September 7, 2021

Promises made. Promises kept. — COMING FORWARD (@CF_Poet) September 7, 2021

Protip: There will be coal-fired power plants in your future. — Douglas Ritz🐝 (@douglasritz) September 7, 2021

He just gets worse with each passing day. — Tigger (@Tigger68796200) September 7, 2021

Sounds good, Joe! Keep up the good work! — ECF (@tergives) September 7, 2021

I can believe this is the guy who took the troops out before the civilians — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) September 7, 2021

Look how they’re all trained not to react with any facial expressions when he screws up like that. — Juggers (@Juggers4) September 7, 2021

Good thing they’re wearing masks.

pic.twitter.com/7rFa4gc3Aq — MSM = Dem paid media stenographers w/press passes (@IThinker2021) September 7, 2021

And here’s Biden explaining that they don’t call tornadoes “tornadoes” anymore, but he didn’t fill us in on what they call them now:

Joe Biden on tornadoes: “…they don’t call them that anymore…” pic.twitter.com/HwkpYzv8bm — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2021

Tornadx — Daniel Balcombe (@DanielBalcombe) September 7, 2021

What do they call them now? Someone keep me up to date — Stonki Mane (@ILikeStonkz) September 7, 2021

Winds that identify as funnels. — D Ron (@dirwood84) September 7, 2021

“Wetlands in Iowa and Nevada” — JDL_8 (@JDL811) September 7, 2021

Gotta love those wetlands in Iowa. — JD™️ (@JDavis472) September 7, 2021

Nevada?? I assume he meant Nebraska?? — Lynne Horner (@lynne_horner) September 7, 2021

I missed the tornado that wrecked the crops in Nevada. Must have been wild! — GSB Images🇺🇸 (@GSBImagesMBusch) September 7, 2021

If they hit, “the middle of the country, you know, Iowa and Nevada,” I think they’re Quantum-nadoes or Wormhole Windys or something like that — Jeffrey Kofsky (@JeffreyKofsky) September 7, 2021

.”They don’t call ’em tornadoes anymore. I said to Jill, my sister, that’s a ‘Swirly-Q’ there! She said, Joey, the game’s on!” — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) September 7, 2021

I live in Missouri, can confirm they are still called tornadoes — Bradley Ashe (@BradleyAshe) September 7, 2021

Spinning wind events. — goatherder100 (@goatherder100) September 7, 2021

Sharknado* — Ryan Ray (@ryanraysr) September 7, 2021

Climate change spinny things — Nick (@therealnick2) September 7, 2021

austere windy scholars — △Not Real Mar❌ism▽ (@JKulan) September 7, 2021

Fortified breezes — Half Man Third Biscuit (@ApeGilded) September 7, 2021

I think he means a deracho. — KSchaser chasing depressions in SC (@kschaser1) September 7, 2021

We don’t think we should have to guess what the president was trying to say.

