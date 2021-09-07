https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/president-biden-says-were-going-to-ensure-all-of-our-electricity-is-generated-with-zero-emissions-by-2020-also-they-dont-call-them-tornadoes-anymore/

President Joe Biden knows that we have to act fast on climate change to prevent more disasters like Hurricane Ida. He’s going to move quickly to ensure that our electricity is generated with zero emissions by the ambitious goal of 2020:

Good thing they’re wearing masks.

And here’s Biden explaining that they don’t call tornadoes “tornadoes” anymore, but he didn’t fill us in on what they call them now:

We don’t think we should have to guess what the president was trying to say.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...