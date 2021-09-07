https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/priorities-kamala-harris-campaign-gavin-newsom-americans-still-stranded-afghanistan/

Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan due to the actions of the Biden administration, but that’s not going to keep them from doing what Democrats value most.

Kamala Harris, who has been virtually invisible since the crisis in Afghanistan began, is going to campaign for California Governor Gavin Newsom.

That’s the Democrat priority. Hanging on to power. Not saving Americans they abandoned overseas.

Red State reports:

While Hostages are Held in Afghanistan, Kamala Harris Plans to Campaign for Gavin Newsom As reported yesterday by my colleague Nick Arama, there is more and more confirmation that we have a hostage situation unfolding in Afghanistan, with as many as 200 (if not more) Americans that President Joe Biden abandoned being held against their will. Dementia Joe is “vacationing” in Delaware. But where is Vice President Kamala Harris?

This is from Just the News:

The vice president has been conspicuously absent lately from coverage and appearances pertaining to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — after having proudly claimed just four months ago to have been the “last person in the room” with Biden as he decided to fully withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Kamala Harris’ absence is especially puzzling given the recent drop-off of confidence in the president. The generally even-keeled Mike Pence was often trotted out to take questions as head of the coronavirus task force, especially after days of the more combative commander-in-chief duking it out with the press corps. The same, however, cannot be said of this vice president.

Kamala’s trip to California is confirmed:

CONFIRMED: On Wednesday, September 8th, @VP will travel to the Bay Area. More details to come! — SDS (@SymoneSanders46) September 4, 2021

Just so you know … There’s a huge hostage situation happening in Afghanistan right now and Kamala Harris’ top priority is to campaign for Gavin Newsom. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 5, 2021

Can anyone in the Biden White House at least pretend to care about the Americans still stranded in Afghanistan?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

