Speaking of insurrections, remember when that angry mob tried to force open the doors of the Supreme Court to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from being sworn in? That didn’t work, but the hatred of Kavanaugh still burns bright. ShutDownDC is planning to protest in front of Kavanaugh’s house Monday to demand that he resign immediately in light of the Supreme Court not blocking Texas’ heartbeat law from going into effect.

Please don’t compare U.S. politicians to the Taliban, as that would be Islamophobic. So no #TexasTaliban signs, please.

Fact-check: True. Garland told senators that attacks by left-wing extremists against the federal courthouse in Portland weren’t domestic terrorism because they happened after hours when no one was in the building.

This is being organized via Facebook, so apparently, it doesn’t violate any terms of service.

