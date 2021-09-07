https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/pro-aborts-planning-protest-at-justice-brett-kavanaughs-house-cautioned-not-to-be-islamophobic-and-compare-him-to-the-taliban/

Speaking of insurrections, remember when that angry mob tried to force open the doors of the Supreme Court to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from being sworn in? That didn’t work, but the hatred of Kavanaugh still burns bright. ShutDownDC is planning to protest in front of Kavanaugh’s house Monday to demand that he resign immediately in light of the Supreme Court not blocking Texas’ heartbeat law from going into effect.

NEW: Abortion protesters plan to picket Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/QYKdr7GgA6 — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) September 7, 2021

Damn, the addendum to this notice is @uhactually bait. pic.twitter.com/YTYMERyRFK — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) September 7, 2021

Please don’t compare U.S. politicians to the Taliban, as that would be Islamophobic. So no #TexasTaliban signs, please.

Yeah this is called domestic terrorism. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 7, 2021

Say it with me: domestic terrorism. — 😎 hidalgo (@hidalgo97895590) September 7, 2021

This is what domestic terrorism looks like. Literally attempting to intimidate a supreme court justice because you don’t like their ruling. — Focus on the Idea⭐️ (@FocusOnTheIdea) September 7, 2021

According to Merrick Garland it’s not domestic terrorism if you do it at night — John Money (Real name on ID) (@DrJMoneyPHD) September 7, 2021

Fact-check: True. Garland told senators that attacks by left-wing extremists against the federal courthouse in Portland weren’t domestic terrorism because they happened after hours when no one was in the building.

Sound like an insurrection is in the planning. — LaserPro (@LaserProTech) September 7, 2021

Sounds like an insurrection — Rand° Ohmæn (@OhmanRand) September 7, 2021

I hope he has the backbone to withstand this. — DeplorableDebIsPissed (@caddy4deb) September 7, 2021

Brownshirts loved to do that. They were going to the houses of the politicians they didn’t like and harassed them in order to intimidate them into compliance. I don’t think it’ll work on Brett. It didn’t work in 2018 and he went though a lot. — WJ2 (@WiwiwjB) September 7, 2021

Yes, because doing this has caused so many people to change their minds throughout history, right? 🙄 — TruthSleuth (@TruthSleuth65) September 7, 2021

Well that’s a really stupid idea. — Billy Hill (@Billy___Hill) September 7, 2021

Going to a persons house should not be allowed, this isn’t protest, its attempted oppression.

ZERO reason to ever go to anyone’s house, zero. — Floplag (@floplag) September 7, 2021

Nice rally you have planned there. Be a shame if some groups decided to meet you there and explain to you that this isn’t a good idea. — Joseph Self (@Joeyself) September 7, 2021

Sounds like left wing domestic terrorism to me. Intimidating @SCOTUS by threats on private property.

Insurrectionists. You are a threat to democracy. — OrangePantsReport (@ReportPants) September 7, 2021

The left’s only tactic is physical intimidation. — Based Nixon (@RedpepperJohnny) September 7, 2021

So they’re into bullying tactics. How nice. As long as groups like this are in the Democrat Party, Republicans have no interest in working with this trash. Democrats are doing nothing but encouraging this. — Nathan Robinson (@NathanWRobinson) September 7, 2021

Fascists and their demands. It’s tiring. — IIzThatIIz (@IIzThatIIz) September 7, 2021

This is being organized via Facebook, so apparently, it doesn’t violate any terms of service.

‘We know where you sleep at night! You are not safe’: Antifa mob holds ‘protest’ outside Tucker Carlson’s home https://t.co/qr6fMJbyNs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 8, 2018

