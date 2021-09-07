https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/public-schools-stop-experimenting-on-peoples-children/

A few years back, public schools in my hometown of Littleton, Colorado began using laptop computers in the classroom. With great fanfare every student was given their own computer. Classroom instruction quickly moved away from traditional teaching materials to primarily computer-based learning.

This trend occurred throughout the country. We were told this would usher in a grand new world where student’s educational achievements would take off through the stratosphere.

In a normal world, a major undertaking like this would only have been done after extensive research, testing, and actual results. And since we are dealing with something that will affect children’s lives for the rest of their existence, caution and care should be the watchword.

My wife still bears the scars of a past fad, something called New Math – which damaged math learning for millions of young minds.

Years after this transformation, what has been the actual educational impact on student learning? We will never know since they have never tested to see its effect. Can you imagine any for-profit business doing the same? Or medicine? Or technology? Or agriculture? Of course not.

Is this incredible or what? The same is true throughout the country. In effect, the public schools are simply following […]