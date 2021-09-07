https://mediarightnews.com/randy-quaid-on-reported-visit-biden-is-the-last-person-whos-going-to-help-newsom-with-the-ca-crises-he-helped-mastermind/

It was reported today that White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden is expected to travel to California next week to campaign on behalf of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election.

Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden would travel to California “early next week” and signaled more information was forthcoming on the trip.

The news comes on the heels of a Saturday report that Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with Newsom tomorrow in the Bay Area, following through on her commitment to help him.

When asked, Psaki told reporters, ““He will be, I expect we’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week.”

Actor and conservative Randy Quaid reacted to the news of Biden’s visit and took the pair to task in a tweet.

“People are taking sh*ts on CA streets because Obama gave the banks billions in bailout money they used to buy up acres of bank stolen homes. The homeless victims have turned to fentanyl,” Quaid explained.

Quaid added, “Biden is the last person who’s going to help Newsom with the CA crises he helped mastermind.”

People are taking sh*ts on CA streets because Obama gave the banks billions in bailout money they used to buy up acres of bank stolen homes. The homeless victims have turned to fentanyl. Biden is the last person who’s going to help Newsom with the CA crises he helped mastermind. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) September 7, 2021

Republican Kevin Kiley, who is on the ballot, also commented on the report and said, “Joe Biden is coming to campaign for Gavin Newsom. Imagine being so afraid of losing your job that you make the president stop doing his.”

Joe Biden is coming to campaign for Gavin Newsom. Imagine being so afraid of losing your job that you make the president stop doing his. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) September 7, 2021

Kiley had previously asked, “Why is Gavin Newsom begging Joe Biden to come campaign for him when California students remain trapped in Afghanistan?”

Joe Biden is coming to campaign for Gavin Newsom. Imagine being so afraid of losing your job that you make the president stop doing his. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) September 7, 2021

Previously, we reported:

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is pulling out all the stops leading up to the recall election set to take place in 10 days.

In a video clip shared today, Newsom accused his GOP opponents of not being “pro-life” due to their opposition to “government welfare” programs.

“They’re not pro-life, they’re pro-birth… They’ll cut pre-natal programs. They’ll cut those school nutrition programs,” Newsom declared in the clip.