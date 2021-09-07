https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/real-news-mr-president-cnn-anchor-jim-sciuttos-interview-with-anthony-fauci-ignores-intercept-bombshell-but-makes-time-to-smear-ron-desantis-video/

The Intercept’s investigation demonstrating that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied under oath about U.S.-funded gain-of-function coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been blowing up today (despite Twitter’s efforts to prevent that).

So CNN had a great opportunity to hold Dr. Fauci accountable during Jim Sciutto’s interview with him today.

Let’s see what CNN did with that opportunity:

Today in Journalism CNN’s @jimsciutto lands interview w/ Dr Fauci & doesn’t ask about @theintercept’s bombshell reporting he lied under oath re funding China’s gain-of-function research that likely led to creation of Covid19. (Instead he asks him tee off against @GovRonDeSantis) pic.twitter.com/NngfBC9DV4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

Dr. Fauci criticizes colleges for hosting packed college football games: “I don’t think it’s smart” pic.twitter.com/Jlappir5K9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

CNN brings America the Real News™, Mr. President. The stories that matter! Unless, of course, those stories make Democrats look bad. In that case, CNN’s there to throw every last squirrel they can find at the wall.

For the record, The Intercept’s reporting was circulating for hours before this interview was conducted https://t.co/GeyNBbJtxj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

Is there nobody at CNN who had time to read it?

Surprised he didn’t ask him about the Texas abortion law. — Vino Addict 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@sflavinoaddict) September 7, 2021

Maybe there just wasn’t time left over after mischaracterizing Ron DeSantis’ remarks.

And it’s an out of context, edited clip of Governor DeSantis. https://t.co/yCer2lKUOY — 🤙🏻Lynae🌺 (@lynaem88) September 7, 2021

He also doesn’t directly respond to what was said. He takes a portion of what was said, he re-contextualizes it, adds his own spin, and then answers that. No, Desantis didn’t downplay vaccine efficacy or say that only “some” people should get it. — AmericanHulk75 (@AHulk75) September 7, 2021

Care to do a fact-check, Daniel Dale?

The most defensible possible justification I can think of is that CNN fibbed about this being a live interview and it was actually pretaped yesterday. But who knows. @brianstelter any comment? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

Brian Stelter always has something to say. We’re sure he’ll explain this any minute now. Aaaany minute now.

Anyone surprised CNN ignored the obvious? https://t.co/2xMcVVQwYK — 🇺🇸JKB🇺🇸 (@JBarrORConserv) September 7, 2021

Surprised? No. Disgusted? Absolutely.

The media refuses to cover any story harmful to their narrative They didn’t cover the Hunter/Joe Biden corruption before the presidential election. Twitter blocked the NY post article. They ignored Biden’s call asking the Afghan President to lie for him. And now this. https://t.co/jUWC3mvMqd — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 7, 2021

Great work @jimsciutto you missed on the story of the day and completed misrepresented what DeSantis said. Media is a joke and they are making things worse. https://t.co/K4e4rSzHFM — Rusty Kuhl 😃 (@HumphreyPT) September 7, 2021

Not a single question about @theintercept‘s report that Fauci lied under oath about NIAID funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Shameful. https://t.co/o32zLXTX8m — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) September 7, 2021

Pathetic. It’s pathetic.

