Sahotra Sarkar is a professor of philosophy and integrative biology at the University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts. He’s written a piece that’s been picked up by Salon about when life begins. Sarkar says that the question can’t be answered by biologists and is thus left to politicians and judges to determine.

When human life begins is a question of politics — not biology https://t.co/lm8eSNATFB — Salon (@Salon) September 7, 2021

Sarkar writes:

The overall point is that biology does not determine when human life begins. It is a question that can only be answered by appealing to our values, examining what we take to be human. Perhaps biologists of the future will learn more. Until then, when human life begins during fetal developments is a question for philosophers and theologians. And policies based on an answer to that question will remain up to politicians – and judges.

Sarkar gives four possible points in pregnancy when life can be considered to begin, from fertilization to birth itself. But about the argument that life begins at conception because a human’s full genetic sequence exists, Sarkar explains, “If genetic material alone makes a potential human being, then when we shed skin cells – as we do all the time – we are severing potential human beings.”

OK.

You’re kidding, right? — Emily DeArdo 💀🦚 (@emdeardo) September 7, 2021

So much for following the science — Matthew Salvatore (@PureGeniusMega) September 7, 2021

Nope. It’s biology. — Mike Rathbone (@MikeRathbone86) September 7, 2021

Moving the goalposts huh? — Vladi_Do not click my DMs (@el_otro_vladi) September 7, 2021

That’s…the dumbest thing I’ve heard in awhile. — Kaedo (@Kaedo_King) September 7, 2021

Follow the science, eh? 😂 — John Titer (@JohnTiter9) September 7, 2021

You dont need a PhD to know there was a specific point in time where you came into existence: conception — Liam (@LiamDan008) September 7, 2021

Biology is the only way to ascertain when life begins. Anyone who says that life begins anytime after fertilization is trying to justify an unjustifiable position. — evanhardwick (@evanhardwick) September 7, 2021

“The embryo therefore becomes a biological individual but not necessarily a human individual”. If not a human individual, what kind of individual is it? — Governor Winslow (@GovernorWinslow) September 7, 2021

What is it that future biologists might find that will help us determine when life begins?

It’s a scientific fact human life begins at conception. — Justin Zetzer (@justinzetzer) September 7, 2021

It is the 21st century, there are high res images of babies in the womb. Why has the pro-choice technology stopped in the 1970s? — Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) September 7, 2021

Prolifers: Life Begins at conception Pro-abortioners: Life begins when I say it begins There’s the difference. Prolifers have an answer to that question based on science. Pro-abortioners don’t — George (Beep/Bop/Boop) (@GeorgeIsFat1) September 7, 2021

Here’s the thing: If you’re pro-choice, then it shouldn’t matter to you when life begins. Just admit it begins at conception and then go ahead and have your abortion on demand, without apology.

The problem is, politics change because beliefs and culture change. Biology on the other hand, is fact. — Taylor (@taylorlabshq) September 7, 2021

This is at best misguided and at worst the starting point for every excuse to justify genocide. — Live Free or Die (@Polipear) September 7, 2021

Next up you’ll be using the same logic to determine who is a human being and whether they have a right to life. — TheCCPHasInfiltratedUSInstitutions (@Mountai53247761) September 7, 2021

Thank you for finally admitting out loud that liberals are not actually interested in science, just politics. It is refreshing to see you finally being honest. You’re still complete clowns. But at least you finally admitted it out loud. — Truth Conquers All (@Omnia_Veritas_) September 7, 2021

