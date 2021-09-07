https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/07/scaly-hosebag-ellen-barkin-gets-waaay-more-than-she-asks-for-when-questioning-what-the-expiration-date-for-cis-white-males-is/

Ellen Barkin HAD to know this wouldn’t go over well.

Right?

Or maybe the aging, forgotten, has-been, K-List actress was so desperate for any sort of attention or relevance she just didn’t care.

That and she probably thinks only straight white men are pro-life or something.

What is the expiration date for cis white males? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 6, 2021

It’s not even all that original, really. ‘OOOH, WHITE MAN BAD.’

Yawn.

Would someone please tell Old Lady Barkin that the patriarchy whining is sooooo 2017?

Never forget…blue checks (with a few exceptions like myself) literally want large portions of the population dead… because their politics are insane. https://t.co/D4ssZvPPPV — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 7, 2021

Apparently, in Twitter’s opinion, wanting large groups of people you disagree with ‘to expire’ makes someone notable enough for the blue check.

Notability is a thing now, you know.

“Aging white lady seeks attention via displays of self-loathing” — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 7, 2021

Can you imagine how horrendous the world would be if your apparent daydream came true? (And how soon the human race would be extinct?) — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) September 7, 2021

What age is good for you? Are you thinking of the “cis” white male babies? toddlers and infants? young boys? teenagers? At what age do you prefer a white male die for just existing? You seem to be in a rush to get them all out of here so… pic.twitter.com/kHZzNEGngF — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 7, 2021

She wasn’t thinking about anything other than tweeting something that MIGHT get her a little bit of attention.

Sad, ain’t it?

Dearie, I come with a lifetime warranty. You, on the other hand, are well past your “Use By” date. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 7, 2021

That is some diseased thinking right there. What a shame. — Random Old Guy (@GerryDales) September 7, 2021

Ellen, you have more privilege, more opportunities, more money, and more power than I’ll ever have, yet you hate me because of my genetics. This is an evil mindset. Stop it. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) September 7, 2021

That much hate must be eating her up from the inside out.

And she looks it.

***

