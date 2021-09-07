https://mynorthwest.com/3132145/seahawks-sounders-require-proof-of-covid-vaccination-for-fans/

The Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders both announced Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all attendees 12 and older for the remainder of the season.

The University of Washington, Washington State University, and Seattle Mariners all followed with requirements of their own as well.

Fans attending Seahawks and Sounders games may also present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to the event in lieu of vaccination verification. The new requirement at Lumen Field begins on Sept. 19 with the Seahawks’ first home game of the 2021 NFL regular season. The requirement begins for Sounders fans starting with the team’s Oct. 3 home game.

The Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken also announced Tuesday that all guests age 12 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.

Shortly after the Seahawks and Sounders announcement, the University of Washington announced a new vaccine requirement of its own for all spectators over the age of 12. The vaccine verification system will be implemented for all Husky Athletics ticketed events, beginning Sept. 25 with the UW football game against California.

Fans attending WSU athletic events will also be required to show proof of COVID vaccination soon, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event, starting with home contests in the month of October.

The Seattle Mariners shared plans to require all guests age 12 and older to show proof of vaccination for all potential 2021 postseason games that may be held at T-Mobile Park.

Effective immediately under a local health officer order from King County’s Dr. Jeff Duchin, everyone age 5 and older is required to wear a mask at outdoor events with more than 500 people in attendance, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also strongly recommended for everyone 5 years of age and older in any outdoor setting where people cannot remain 6 feet away from non-household members. There is a statewide mask mandate from Gov. Inslee in effect for public, indoor settings, which includes grocery stores and other retail, as well as indoor areas at event and sporting venues.

