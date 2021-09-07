https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/seattle-police-already-decimated-by-pro-antifa-policies-could-lose-200-more-officers-to-vaccine-mandates/

Before the George Floyd incident, Seattle was not considered among the toughest cities in America to be a cop. Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, and others have always been dangerous gigs for law enforcement officers, but Seattle was always somewhere in the middle of the pack.

For the last year and a half, Seattle police officers have suffered through humiliation and frustration as the city’s and state’s Neo-Marxist politicians have embraced Black Lives Matter and Antifa as their policy advisers. The results have been predictable as over 300 officers have left in the time-period.

Now, many more are expected to be forced off the job by the Mayor’s latest edicts. According to Jason Rantz at MyNorthwest:

The Seattle Police Department has lost roughly 300 officers since last year’s push to defund. It may lose 200 more officers over Mayor Jenny Durkan’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has learned that there are just over 200 officers who say they either haven’t been vaccinated against COVID or refuse to turn over their private medical data. That represents roughly 20% of the SPD’s deployable staff.

Under the vaccine mandate, city workers who do not get the shots will be terminated. The SPD, already stretched dangerously thin, cannot stand to lose any more officers.

The City of Seattle now says full vaccination against COVID is a condition of employment, regardless of one’s age, risk factors, or prior infection. Religious and medical exemptions are offered, but it’s unclear if the city will accommodate the requests.

City staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

But some officers with the SPD do not believe the vaccine is necessary to do their job. Officers have been in the field for the last 17 months without a vaccine. Others don’t think the government has the right to data on private medical decisions, even if they may be vaccinated. It’s simply not the government’s business, some argue.

Durkan’s mandate was subject to impact bargaining with the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild (SPOG). The union has been negotiating with city leaders, and an agreement on terms could come this week or early next week. But it’s unclear how many of the 200 officers will be satisfied.

At least one union negotiating with the city is asking for severance packages for staff who choose to forgo vaccination.

This sort of “jab for job” requirement is threatening to empty many companies and organizations across the nation. While those job displacements are often inconveniences, the loss of 200 more police officers in a city that has already hemorrhaged law enforcement personnel in recent months will be devastating for the whole city. Crime has been skyrocketing under Mayor Jenny Durkan and this move will only make things worse.

All of this seems to be a setup by design for a future federal law enforcement police state. They’ll call me a conspiracy theorist for saying so, but I cannot imagine any elected officials being THAT dumb. This is all intentional.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





