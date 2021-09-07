https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/secretary-state-admits-taliban-blocking-flights-leaving-afghanistan-rnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Taliban on Wednesday to stop blocking charter flights carrying Americans who are trying to leave Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Blinken had dismissed reports that the Taliban were preventing Americans from leaving Afghanistan via flights out of Mazar-i-Sharif.

During a press conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Wednesday, Blinken said that the “Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart. They claim that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation.”

He added that the Biden administration has “made clear” to the Taliban that the flights “need to be able to depart,” and the U.S. government is “working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground,” Fox News reported.

The RNC released a statement in response to Blinken’s remarks, calling for President Biden to fire him.

“As the Biden administration continues to peddle lies and claim victory for their failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted Americans are being held hostage by the Taliban,” the RNC said. “Organizing the safe evacuation of Americans was Blinken’s direct responsibility and he failed. Biden must fire Blinken.”

