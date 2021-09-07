https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/09/07/see-cnns-chris-cillizza-join-in-condemning-the-covid-dangers-of-college-football-crowds-and-rave-about-the-return-of-college-football-crowds/

This weekend college football kicked off its new season and for most people in the country it was a pleasant and exciting change to see the stadiums filled and the excitement returning. Of course, there had to be a share of those thirsty souls needing to stand out by dumping on the festivities and proving how they are elevated thinkers by intoning grave condemnation for the reckless Covid risks on display.

And then there was Chris Cillizza, who attempted to be both of these people, and only managed to fail twice.

First, we’ll begin with Chris retweeting a Politico piece that talks of this country struggling to turn the corner on the pandemic due to large gatherings and people returning to public lifestyles.

Why we can’t beat Covid https://t.co/QQe2Y3GCEI — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 6, 2021

All well enough to place Chris in the camp with the other cranks. Except…

Just five tweets earlier in his timeline Chris took the complete opposite emotion regarding a massive crowd of people, declaring it to be 180 degrees apart from that grave sentiment.

That was the Wisconsin Penn State game from Saturday as the stadium was charged up during their traditional ”Jump”, something they have not enjoyed in two years. Note on the crowd close-ups there is nary a mask to be seen. Note also the distinct lack of concern from Cillizza, and his abject absence of self-awareness when he later sent the Politico wet blanket message.

THIS is @ChrisCillizza -Look how terrible it is that crowds are gathering! -Look how awesome it is that crowds are gathering! The – same – weekend pic.twitter.com/rNGV2K4xMF — Brad Slager – Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) September 7, 2021

Maybe there is a difference here? The photo from Politico is from the Sturgis motorcycle rally. That is much different than hundreds of thousands packing together on Saturday across the country, because…science, we think. It’s enough to leave us flustered.

Well a democrat is president so I know he’s not the reason… — Brandon Last (@BrandonLast9) September 6, 2021

But Biden had a plan which is why people elected him over the mean orange man. Does this mean we won’t get that cancer cure either?https://t.co/i6NbsKfXYk — JMD (@jdebona) September 6, 2021

The unvaccinated taking horse pills are probably going to be blamed for that as well.

When you continue to single out Sturgis as the root of all covid evil but intentionally avoid mentioning Lollapalooza or Made in America, you’re not a serious journalist but a partisan hack. pic.twitter.com/B6jYiF3E9j — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 6, 2021

Oh, I bet that is going to trigger Twitter’s new safety feature…

Merriam-Webster

HYPOCRITE

1: a person who puts on a false appearance of virtue or religion

2: a person who acts in contradiction to his or her stated beliefs or feelings — 🇺🇸BANLAOCH named Jo🇮🇪🇭🇺 ⚖️ (@ClarenceDarro16) September 7, 2021

Funny how both apply with this one.

Cillizza x Politico = keep scrolling — J**** (@JUKNC) September 6, 2021

That just might be the safest step you can take.

