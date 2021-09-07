https://www.dailywire.com/news/simone-biles-flashes-her-medals-says-she-wouldnt-change-anything-from-the-tokyo-olympics

Simone Biles has not forgotten that many categorized her withdrawal from multiple gymnastic events at the Tokyo Olympics as the actions of a “quitter.”

Biles was at the center of controversy in which both sides of the political aisle dug in their heels in order to either defend Biles’ actions or hammer her over them.

On Sunday, Biles had a message for those who called her a “quitter,” and flashed some of her medals for good measure.

“Definitely not the way I planned the olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. This olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete,” Biles posted to Instagram.

“I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary,” Biles continued. “For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated american gymnast.”

The Biles saga was one of the main talking points of the Tokyo Olympics. The champion gymnast was expected to dominate her way to multiple gold medals at the 2020 Olympic Games, but instead became the face of the mental health movement among athletes.

After withdrawing from the women’s all-around team competition, Biles told reporters that her “mentals” weren’t there, and she didn’t want to jeopardize the team’s chances at a medal or risk hurting herself during the event.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” Biles told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY after her withdrawal. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

“I’m OK, just super frustrated of how the night played out, but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do and now we’re Olympic silver medalists, so it’s something that we’ll cherish forever,” Biles said. “We hope America still loves us.”

Biles pointed to suffering from the “twisties” — a condition in which gymnasts lose where they are in the air — as to the reason behind her withdrawal from multiple events.

Biles returned to competition on the balance beam, and while she was nowhere near her best, still managed to win bronze in the event.

Despite Biles’ absence, the women’s gymnastics team had some bright spots in Tokyo. Suni Lee — just 18 years old — became the fifth straight American woman to take home the gold in the all-around competition.

RELATED: American Success Story: Who Is All-Around Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee?

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

