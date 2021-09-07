https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/07/sweeeeeet-vindication-rand-pauls-tweet-about-fauci-being-caught-lying-again-the-best-reaction-to-the-breaking-news-yet/

We’re pretty sure Rand Paul is the least surprised of us all that Fauci has been caught lying.

Again.

But that vindication for having been the only one to really call the little angry COVID gnome who couldn’t OUT for lying has to be freakin’ SWEEEEEEET.

Love this:

Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan. Read this thread and the papers released. https://t.co/zQizKXLdbd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 7, 2021

Yes, Rand was right.

Which was probably why Fauci threw such a fit when he was being questioned by the good senator from Kentucky.

pic.twitter.com/wJSRqUjuTF — Reality Beaker (Blue Check Mark is in the mail) (@RealityBeaker) September 7, 2021

We wish.

Just yesterday, the High Priest of COVIDISM was talking about the latest variant he’s ‘watching closely.’

When will charges of perjury be brought against him? It’s still against the law to lie to Congress, right? — Sandy (@s_j67) September 7, 2021

Good question.

And unfortunately, we’re pretty sure the answer is never.

For some reason nothing ever sticks to people like Fauci.

Good work Senator, we’re proud of you! — dervish (@dervish2115) September 7, 2021

So when will Congress charge him with perjury? — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) September 7, 2021

Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?!

But we’re not holding our breath.

Fauci LIED. People died.

***

Related:

Scaly hoseBAG Ellen Barkin gets WAAAY more than she asks for when questioning what the ‘expiration date for cis white males’ is

Grow a PAIR! Tripwire Interactive DRAGGED for CAVING to pro-abort mob after FORMER CEO John Gibson bravely tweets support for life

Feminist studying misinformation goes STRAIGHT-UP #BlueAnon in thread blaming right-wing media and Q for FAKE Rolling Stone ivermectin story

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

