https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/taliban-crack-women-protesters-kabul-round-hold-parking-garage/

Hundreds of Afghans protested against the Taliban and Pakistan in the streets of Kabul on Tuesday.

Afghan women were leading the march in Kabul.

TRENDING: South Florida Doctor Says She Won’t Treat Unvaccinated Patients (VIDEO)

The Taliban began shooting their machine guns to disperse the crowd.

The Taliban then captured the women. They are being held in a parking garage.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...