https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/taliban-crack-women-protesters-kabul-round-hold-parking-garage/
Hundreds of Afghans protested against the Taliban and Pakistan in the streets of Kabul on Tuesday.
Afghan women were leading the march in Kabul.
#BREAKING: #Taliban terrorists have started firing at the unarmed & peaceful protesters in #Kabul. They are using heavy machine guns. pic.twitter.com/yhq0x20mc0
— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) September 7, 2021
The Taliban began shooting their machine guns to disperse the crowd.
#Taliban extremists shooting with their machine guns to disperse anti-#Pakistan protesters in #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/8ImLpoZCmZ
— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) September 7, 2021
The Taliban then captured the women. They are being held in a parking garage.
#BREAKING: #Taliban terrorists have captured hundreds of women who participated in the anti-#Pakistan protest of #Kabul and has imprisoned them in a parking lot. They might execute them. pic.twitter.com/L8aiDgMwrz
— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) September 7, 2021