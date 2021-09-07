https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-asks-congress-6-4-billion-taxpayer-money-resettle-95000-unvetted-afghans/

Biden asked Congress to authorize billions of dollars in emergency funding to resettle nearly 100,000 Afghans across the country (especially swing states).

Joe Biden allowed tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans into the United States.

We have no idea who these people are.

Biden just packed the cargo planes and flew the Afghans to the United States as he left Americans stranded behind enemy lines.

Now the American taxpayer is being forced to pay at least $6.4 billion to resettle the Afghans.

CBS News reported:

The Biden administration on Tuesday called on Congress to pass tens of billions of dollars in funding to keep the federal government running as lawmakers work to pass its annual budget legislation. Government funding runs out at the end of the month as the new fiscal year starts in October. As part of the temporary funding measure, known as a so-called continuing resolution, the administration is also requesting additional money to address what administration officials called urgent needs: the response to natural disasters as well as the relocation of thousands of Afghan allies after the Taliban took over the country as the U.S. withdrew last month. The administration is seeking $6.4 billion for sites to process Afghan allies overseas and in the U.S. as well as for security screenings and humanitarian assistance. An administration official said the funding request will support plans for as many as 65,000 vulnerable Afghans to arrive in the U.S. by the end of September and up to 30,000 additional Afghans over the following 12 months.

They aren’t sending their best.

At least 100 evacuees out of thousands who fled the country are currently on the US terror watch list.

At least one evacuee has ties to ISIS.

A convicted rapist, who was already deported as a “refugee” in 2016, ended up at an airport in Washington D.C. after being evacuated from Afghanistan with no documentation.

Child brides have arrived in the United States because of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal and frantic evacuation of Afghans.

According to the Associated Press, several “much older” Afghan men arrived to Wisconsin with young girls they claimed as “brides.”

This is what Joe Biden is bringing into your community (on your dime) — and that’s not including the unvetted illegal aliens who are crossing the open US southern border in record numbers.

