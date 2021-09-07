https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-wheeler-strikes-again/

Portland to cut trade, travel with Texas over anti-babykilling law

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the city council intends to vote on an emergency resolution Wednesday to stop “the City’s future procurement of goods and services from, and City employee business travel to, the state of Texas.”

The resolution will be in effect until Texas ends the law or it is overturned. It’s not exactly clear what such a ban would look like. “City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution.”

“The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances.”

