Sep 7, 2021
“Portland boycotting Texas is a complete joke,” Lt. Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said on Monday.
Lt. Governor of Texas Dan Patrick (R) slammed the City of Portland on Monday in response to the city’s boycott of buying goods and services from Texas over after it’s pro-life law went into effect last week.
“Portland boycotting Texas is a complete joke,” Patrick said on Twitter Monday. “A city led by depraved officials allows lawlessness, putting their citizens in grave danger. A boycott will hurt them, not us. Texas’ economy is stronger than ever. We value babies and police, they don’t.”
The Texas Lt. Gov. previously lambasted Portland for defunding the Portland Police Bureau and trashed Mayor Ted Wheeler for cutting millions from the police budget while riots perpetuated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter persisted.
“It’s comical that Portland mayor @tedwheeler is worried about Texas when his city defunded the police and he had to ask citizens to “take back the city,” Patrick wrote. “Texas is solidly #prolife and Texans support law enforcement. Meanwhile, Portland is a dumpster fire and Texas is thriving.”
Portland City Council plans to vote Wednesday on whether or not the city will restrict trade with Texas. The boycott also bans city employees from traveling to the Lone Star State. City officials say the ban will remain in effect until Texas withdraws the legislation or the law is overturned in courts.
In a 5-4 vote, the United States Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Texas’ “heartbeat” legislation can stand. It went into effect September 1.
The Texas legislation bans women from receiving abortions once the fetus’ heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks gestation or six weeks out from the woman’s last menstrual period (LMP), according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
