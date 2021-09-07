https://headlineusa.com/texas-slam-dumpster-fire-portland/

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick slammed Portland, Oregon, as a “dumpster fire” after the city announced it will vote to ban taxpayer-funded trade and travel to the Lone Star State over its new pro-life law restricting abortions.

“It’s comical that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is worried about Texas when his city defunded the police and he had to ask citizens to ‘take back the city,’” Patrick wrote on Twitter.

It’s comical that Portland mayor @tedwheeler is worried about Texas when his city defunded the police and he had to ask citizens to “take back the city.” Texas is solidly #prolife and Texans support law enforcement. Meanwhile, Portland is a dumpster fire and Texas is thriving. https://t.co/wJnuCE1B86 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) September 5, 2021

Wheeler announced last week that the city council will take up an emergency resolution to ban future travel, goods, and services from the state of Texas in protest of the state’s new law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and empowers private citizens to enforce the ban.

…article continued below – Advertisement –



“The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances,” Wheeler said.

“The ban will be in effect until the state of Texas withdraws its unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court,” he continued. “City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution.”

The planned boycott is a “complete joke,” said Patrick. While Texas works to preserve life, Portland is dealing with an alarming spike in homicides, he noted.

“A city led by depraved officials allows lawlessness, putting their citizens in grave danger … We value babies and police, they don’t,” he said.

Portland boycotting Texas is a complete joke. A city led by depraved officials allows lawlessness, putting their citizens in grave danger. A boycott will hurt them, not us. Texas’ economy is stronger than ever. We value babies and police, they don’t. — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) September 6, 2021

…article continued below – Advertisement –



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

