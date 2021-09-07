https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/09/07/nets-censor-evidence-fauci-lied-about-funding-wuhan-covid

In an overnight bombshell on Monday, The Intercept published a report and documents exposing how the U.S. National Institutes of Health funneled taxpayer money to laboratories in Wuhan, China so they could do experiments with coronaviruses. It was the truth that Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly lied to the Senate about while under oath. But none of the broadcast networks chose to cover it Tuesday and one even chose to continue promoting the lying doctor.

Instead of reporting on Fauci lies about funding research that ultimately unleashed a pandemic on the world and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News were peddling lies and stoking hatred of Texas’s new election integrity law.

And while CBS and NBC were aware enough to exclude any mention of Fauci from their reports, ABC chose to hoist Fauci up as he bashed college students for going to football games and enjoying their lives over the Labor Day weekend.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci tonight on the crowds this Labor Day weekend, saying, ‘I don’t think it’s smart.’ And what he’s now saying about booster shots, that third shot,” touted anchor David Muir during his opening tease.

During the segment, correspondent Marcus Moore lauded how Fauci was fighting parents who didn’t want their kids masked up in school and bashing the college students (Click “expand”):

FAUCI: We’ve got to get the school system masked, in addition to surrounding the children with vaccinated people. That’s the solution. MOORE: But after Labor Day weekend saw big crowds and thousands packed into football stadiums, health officials are bracing for more outbreaks. FAUCI: I don’t think it’s smart. I think when you’re dealing particularly, you know, outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregant setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated and when you do have congregant settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, The Intercept had obtained a “trove of documents” that was “more than 900 pages” and contained evidence “federal money [was used] to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory.”

“The trove of documents includes two previously unpublished grant proposals that were funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as project updates relating to EcoHealth Alliance’s research, which has been scrutinized amid increased interest in the origins of the pandemic,” they wrote.

The title of one of the grants was literally “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” And according to the reporting, a new lab was now in question that wasn’t the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

The documents contain several critical details about the research in Wuhan, including the fact that key experimental work with humanized mice was conducted at a biosafety level 3 lab at Wuhan University Center for Animal Experiment — and not at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as was previously assumed.

Although, money did go to the WIV so they could “alter” coronaviruses. “The bat coronavirus grant provided EcoHealth Alliance with a total of $3.1 million, including $599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans,” The Intercept found.

And while the networks were ignoring this bombshell, Fox News Primetime was all over it Tuesday night. They even showed off this verbal tussle between Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) and Fauci from back in July, proving he lied under oath to the Senate about funding COVID research in Wuhan (Click “expand”):

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Gain of function research was going on in that lab and NIH funded it. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: That is not– PAUL: You can’t get away from it. It meets your definition and you are obfuscating the truth. [Transition] FAUCI I’m not obfuscating the truth. [Transition] You are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individual[s]. I totally resent that. PAUL: And it could have been. And it could have been. FAUCI: And if anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you.

“Now, since the beginning of the investigation, Dr. Fauci has denied that the U.S. funded fund gain-of-function research happened in the lab or that it happened at all. But a new report by The Intercept is confirming what we all knew all along,” rotational host Rachel Campos-Duffy chided.

This disgusting censorship of Dr. Fauci’s lies to the American people about funding a deadly virus was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from Fidelity on ABC, Liberty Mutual on CBS, and Centrum on NBC. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

The relevant portions of the transcripts are below, click “expand” to read:

ABC’s World News Tonight

September 7, 2021

6:33:38 p.m. Eastern (…) DAVID MUIR: Dr. Anthony Fauci tonight on the crowds this Labor Day weekend, saying, “I don’t think it’s smart.” And what he’s now saying about booster shots, that third shot. Will it soon be part of this virus? (…) 6:34:47 p.m. Eastern MARCUS MOORE: Covid cases have already forced closures in at least 1,400 schools across 35 states this school year. And the battle over mask mandates still raging. STUDENTS CHANTING: No more masks! No more masks! DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: We’ve got to get the school system masked, in addition to surrounding the children with vaccinated people. That’s the solution. MOORE: But after Labor Day weekend saw big crowds and thousands packed into football stadiums, health officials are bracing for more outbreaks. FAUCI: I don’t think it’s smart. I think when you’re dealing particularly, you know, outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregant setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated and when you do have congregant settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask. (…) 6:36:32 p.m. Eastern MUIR: We await news on boosters that they could be ready by mid-September, pending approval. But tonight, Dr. Fauci saying they could be the way of the future here? MOORE: Yeah, that’s right, David. We know that the President is expected to lay out his plan on Thursday and the first boosters are set for September 20th, likely beginning with Pfizer, because they were the first to submit their data. And tonight, Dr. Fauci says that a third shot of mRNA vaccines likely increases – dramatically increases the level of protection and that he anticipates that we will likely see that as the standard regimen, three shots somewhere down the line. (…)

Fox News Channel’s Fox News Primetime

September 7, 2021

7:18:55 p.m. Eastern SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Gain of function research was going on in that lab and NIH funded it. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: That is not– PAUL: You can’t get away from it. It meets your definition and you are obfuscating the truth. [Transition] FAUCI I’m not obfuscating the truth. [Transition] You are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individual[s]. I totally resent that. PAUL: And it could have been. And it could have been. FAUCI: And if anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you. [Cuts back to live] RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Remember this? Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul getting heated on the Senate floor back in July over the origins of COVID-19. Now, since the beginning of the investigation, Dr. Fauci has denied that the U.S. funded fund gain-of-function research happened in the lab or that it happened at all. But a new report by The Intercept is confirming what we all knew all along. They uncovered hundreds of documents from the National Institute[s] of Health revealing that EcoHealth Alliance used federal grant money for bat corona research. So that means, that Rand Paul was right and Dr. Fauci has been lying to the world. Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University tweeting, quote: “The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID director, Anthony Fauci that the NIH did not support gain of function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at the Wuhan Institute of Virology are untruthful.” (…)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

