Many – me among them – have had trouble understanding why Sickness Psychosis is heavily a Leftist affliction. What is it that makes Leftists so . . . vulnerable to believing and virulently amen’ing what they’re told to be afraid (and to do) by the government and the corporations that have become its adjunct (or rather, the reverse)?

Aren’t Leftists the ones most predisposed to distrust authority? To question what they’re told they must do by those in authority? Whatever happened to be suspicious of The Man?

Well, the answer is simple. The Left became The Man. It is now in authority, rather than opposed to it. Therefore, it no longer opposes it.

In truth, it never really did.

What the Left objected to, even if most Leftists are unable to admit this to themselves, is being under the thumb of not-Leftists. They are perfectly fine with being the thumb, themselves. They merely pretended to champion such things are freedom of speech, when the felt their “speech” (it was often in fact not speech but simply – literally – pornography or similar forms of scat) was threatened. But once they were in a position to threaten the free speech of those who didn’t share their views, their views about the sanctity of free speech changed.

Just as their views about civil rights have . . . evolved.

You will perhaps recall My Body, My Choice! – because it is hard to forget when the chant is still ringing in your ears after 50 years of hearing it chanted from the willing TeleScreen, on the steps of the Supreme Court and everywhere else the Left took issue with the government interfering with what Leftists styled their right to choose to end the life of the other person within their bodies.

But the Left is even more strident as regards rescinding the rights of people who merely assert the sanctity of their own bodies – to be free to choose whether to risk their own lives by being free to choose whether to inject their own bodies with a substance that – ironically – contains (apparently) the genetic remains of the other people summarily executed in the name of My Body, My Choice!

Leftists were once as a rule people interested in health; today, they are much more interested in your health – even if you are demonstrably healthier than they are. Many of the most authoritarian Gesundheitsfuhrers and Krankleiters – such as the governor of Illinois, for instance – are double-chinned fatsos who manifestly care so little about their health that they believe it is your obligation to care for it.

This also manifests in the Leftist obsession with communal and coercive “health care” – which is a euphemism for forcing the healthy to pay for the chronic sickness of others who cannot be expected to care for their own health. It was the attitude behind this that laid the groundwork for “we’re all in this together,” which of course “we” are not.

Most especially those of us who have had our businesses and livelihoods cratered via closures we would never have agreed to, since we believe people have the right to keep their doors open to those who aren’t under any compulsion to pass through them. To efface their faces – or not.

The Leftists does not believe in allowing such choice.

Especially given many Leftists never had to face such a choice, having declared themselves and their livelihoods “essential.”

Now they intend to deny us the right to choose to live – the price of which being the Jab. Serially, ongoing. That should be their choice, of course. It is a choice we happily extend to them. But it is telling that they would have us fined, jailed, excommunicated from life and perhaps even take our lives – for daring to assert our right to make a similar (if different) choice.





What’s interesting about all of this is that the Leftists are blind to something they once saw clearly – perhaps because of that thing covering their faces. It is that having become the establishment, it is they who are now the objects of revolutionary criticism. It is they who cling tenaciously to an ossified hierarchy of dehumanizing corporate-government power. They are the rent-seekers, the glad-handers and grifters. The oppressors, themselves – though of course, most are incapable of seeing it since all they see (and hear) are people just like themselves, echoing the same self-serving pieties – which some of them may actually believe.

Just as the now-very-ex Dear Leader of Romania, Nikolai Ceausescu probably once also believed it. One can see this – in the old videos – on his uncomprehending face, as the crowd below began to turn and the wave crested and washed over him, before the dawn of realization finally descended.

Such a moment may soon be at hand, again.

Well, with any luck.

