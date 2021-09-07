https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/07/the-now-hiring-sign-in-this-photo-may-be-a-solution-for-the-problem-in-the-headline/

ABC 33/40 in Alabama has a story out on jobless Americans have “few options” as unemployment benefits are set to expire in the state:

Well, there is one solution:

There are “plenty available”:

It’s a “crisis,” even:

And the photo they chose to run with the article even says as much:

***

