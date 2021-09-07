https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/07/the-now-hiring-sign-in-this-photo-may-be-a-solution-for-the-problem-in-the-headline/

ABC 33/40 in Alabama has a story out on jobless Americans have “few options” as unemployment benefits are set to expire in the state:

Jobless Americans have few options as benefits expirehttps://t.co/p0fJWfJbuX — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) September 6, 2021

Well, there is one solution:

Um, get a job? There are millions of vacancies, and small businesses across the Nation are desperate for workers. https://t.co/0ejI45Ja6I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2021

There are “plenty available”:

They could get jobs? Plenty available… https://t.co/RN3qBcM69k — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2021

It’s a “crisis,” even:

We’re literally in the middle of a worker shortage crisis with about 10 million unfilled jobs, and 50% of small businesses trying to hire. https://t.co/cMmNr5UYaA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 7, 2021

And the photo they chose to run with the article even says as much:

The picture literally says “now hiring.” What other option are they looking for? https://t.co/RWxwjjAUS8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 7, 2021

***

