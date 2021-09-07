https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/this-is-amazing-glenn-greenwald-explains-how-the-intercept-exposing-dr-anthony-faucis-lies-also-exposes-some-damning-things-about-the-intercept/

As we told you earlier, The Intercept has published their findings after an investigation into coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

It seems that NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was lying when he emphatically insisted to Sen. Rand Paul that the United States had not funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the WIV. Go figure!

Well, as damning as these findings are for Fauci, they don’t exactly do The Intercept tons of favors, either. Intercept cofounder Glenn Greenwald, who left the outlet last year, explains why:

Glenn Greenwald’s got no dog in this fight, which means he’s free to direct his criticism wherever. And that means The Intercept is in his crosshairs — where they belong.

There’s no denying that The Intercept’s article on Fauci is valuable. Unfortunately for The Intercept, there’s also no denying that they let their bias get in the way of their journalism.

And it has consequences.

