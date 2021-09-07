https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/this-is-cnn-dr-fauci-gets-a-complete-pass-following-bombshell-report-on-wuhan-research/

(CNN YouTube screenshot) This morning, The Intercept published an article showing grant documents that experts say demonstrate that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s agency knowingly funded gain-of-function research in China. The funds allowed researchers to conduct studies during the Obama administration’s ban on that type of research. Some are saying this research may well have been the origin of COVID-19. Our sister site RedState first reported on this in May .

Fauci has appeared before Congress several times and emphatically denied his agency funded this type of research—even in the face of a 2015 study that referred to the work as gain-of-function research. You would think he might be huddled up with communications experts and members of the Biden administration to decide how to resign quietly. That way, Fauci could avoid an inspector general’s investigation and more appearances before Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Instead, Fauci appeared on CNN. Far from asking any hard-hitting questions about the report, host Jim Sciutto never discussed the shocking revelations about the research grants, nor did he ask Fauci how the news squared with his repeated congressional testimony.

Related: Damning New Evidence Shows the U.S. Funded Dangerous Research at the Wuhan Lab. Why Does Fauci Still Have a […]