https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/time-hold-government-accountable-covid-lies/

Let us focus on facts.

Fact 1–COVID is a real disease. It is potentially deadly to people over the age of 60 who have comorbidities, such as obesity, diabetes, pulmonary fibrosis and coronary heart disease.

Fact 2–Despite enormous hype and a concerted propaganda campaign, vaccines are not working as advertised. Consider the following claims by Saint Anthony Fauci:

TRENDING: “Fauci Lied Again” – Rand Paul Reacts to New FOIA Docs Showing Fauci Funded Construction of “Chimeric Coronaviruses” in Wuhan Lab

Fauci is good at one thing–being wrong. He also is a liar. His repeated, emphatic denials that NIH did not fund “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute for Virology was exposed today as a complete falsehood (please read Cristina’s story posted at TGP).

Fact 3–The mRNA vaccines might lead to the development of immune-mediated disorders in COronaVirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) patients in the long term. In other words, the vaccine creates an additional risk for some patients with underlying conditions. This includes pregnant women.

Dr. Robert Malone, one of the inventors of the mRNA technology, says, “”[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines.”

“A Norwegian study conducted of 100 nursing home residents who died after receiving Pfizer’s corona shots. They found that at least 10 of those deaths were likely caused by the vaccine. 10%.”

Fact 4–More people are being infected with a variant of COVID now than were being infected a year ago. And more people are dying now than a year ago. While the media focuses on the number of un-vaccinated who succumb to COVID, they skate by the fact that almost 20% of those being hospitalized in Sarasota, Florida had the vaccine and still wound up in the hospital.

In November 2020, 8.4% of the patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital were admitted because of COVID. As of September 7, 2021, 27.6% of the patients are battling COVID. It is worth noting that in the middle of August that number was over 30%. COVID cases and admissions in Florida are now dropping.

One hundred forty-six (146) people died from COVID between November 17, 2020, and July 22, 2021. That works out to one person dying every other day.

By contrast, 119 people died from COVID from July 23, 2021, until September 7, 2021. They are dying at a rate of 2.5 per day.

While the disease is hitting Florida more severely now than a year ago, life here is going on as normal. Businesses are open, kids are in school and we are coping.

The Democrats and the establishment media have tried like the devil to demonize Governor DeSantis over this surge of the Delta variant, but I believe they spoke too soon. What Florida has experienced may be a coming attraction for the states up north. I think it is highly likely we will see a similar spike in cases and deaths in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New England.

The big difference will be the renewed lockdown of those states, which will further damage already fragile businesses.

The real question that our so-called medical experts are refusing to address is why are we seeing such a dramatic increase in the spread of COVID after a vast majority of the population has taken the “jabs?” When you consider Fauci’s repeated false prophecies we can only conclude that these experts are neither experts nor educated in what is required to therapeutically treat COVID.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

