https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/07/tom-selleck-is-trending-because-he-said-checks-notes-jesus-christ-is-responsible-for-all-his-successes-in-life-a/

Tom Selleck is trending on Twitter this morning but it wasn’t readily apparent as to why he was trending:

Still not sure why Tom Selleck’s been trending, but oh well. — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) September 6, 2021

Is it over this article on Belifenet.com?

Tom Selleck Says Jesus Christ is Responsible For All His Successes in Life https://t.co/k6OmOSKhTD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2021

NOW it all makes sense:

Oh. THIS is why liberals are hating on Tom Selleck today.https://t.co/uo0ZReRbEu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 6, 2021

“Tom Selleck is the best, end of story”:

Tom Selleck is the best, end of story. https://t.co/YD7pvcXqZf — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 6, 2021

Twitchy regular Tom Arnold took to Twitter to defend Selleck from the abuse:

In my 35+ years working in a business where people love to trash I’ve never heard a single bad word about Tom Selleck. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 6, 2021

And, yes, there is a lot of abuse. Some blue-check examples:

So, is Jesus Christ also responsible for the hardworking actors who dreamed of success & didn’t achieve it?

Like when He spares a coastal city from a hurricane. Is He to blame for the innocent deaths 50 mi. up the coast where the hurricane strikes instead?https://t.co/TRa8VaR8y6 — Bruce Tomaso (@brucetomaso) September 6, 2021

Tom Selleck scams vulnerable older adults into reverse mortgages. I wonder if Jesus helps him work through that. Nothing like sucking the last bit of wealth from someone before they die to get them ready to meet his Jesus, right? — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) September 6, 2021

Sigh.

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

