https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/07/the-list-of-those-guilty-of-acting-against-the-united-states-goes-beyond-joe-biden/

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Charlotte, NC — As Americans celebrated their Labor Day Monday, several news outlets were reporting how the Biden regime was refusing to help nongovernmental organizations in their evacuations of Americans from Afghanistan. Let me be clear, we should never be having the discussion about the need for nongovernmental resources to be evacuating Americans from a foreign country. The US government should be doing everything in its power to make this happen.

That’s what Joe Biden promised. He promised that he would make sure that the government would do everything in its power to evacuate those Americans. Until they stranded them in Afghanistan and sentenced them to death.

The DailyWire reports that there is conflicting information about who is blocking the flights. Some report it’s the Taliban while others report it’s the Biden regime. In either case, I stand by my previous statement. We would have never been in this situation if Joe Biden had kept his word and not left those Americans behind.

I have argued before that Joe Biden deserves to be charged with treason. Time and again Joe Biden has gone to the enemies of our country and has negotiated with them. He attempted to overthrow an elected President in Donald Trump. He has negotiated with the assets of the United States for the benefit of his family and friends. Now, he has willingly helped an enemy of the United States giving them billions of dollars in military equipment that they are already using to torment the people in their nation.

That very fact continues to prove the point that Biden can and should be held accountable for treason. While many argue for dereliction of duty, it will never happen. The military will not pursue any charges against Biden for his inept actions.

We continue to see mainstream media that ignores the things that Biden has done. They continue to reject reporting on the cases and the mainstream media themselves have decided, like Joe Biden, that these Americans in Afghanistan are not important and can be sacrificed. We can continue to pile blame over and over on the mainstream media and all of that would be justified.

You would not hear me argue one bit about Biden being charged, tried, convicted, and sentenced for any of the things that have been suggested. His actions in Afghanistan alone are sickening. But are we truly blaming the right person? Is the right person to blame President Joe Biden?

After all, I think anyone that has a reasonable understanding sees that this man is stricken with dementia. He struggles to complete sentences and thoughts. He cannot call on a reporter without a cheat sheet. He cannot answer questions without his notes. He even says that he will get in trouble with his handlers should he go off the script that they have laid out for him.

At some point, we have to realize that this man is not mentally fit for office and that he is not the one calling the shots here. We are going after a man who has always had questionable motives, but now, more than ever appears to be doing the bidding of everyone who controls him.

So who do we hold accountable? Who do we charge with treason? Or perhaps we take a page out of the left-wing radical playbook and charge someone with rebellion and insurrection. After all, the radical left has a tendency to blame those on the right for the things that they are doing right in front of us.

While I still believe we have to hold Biden accountable, we need to add many more names to that list starting with First Lady Jill Biden. Jill Biden has helped spread the lie that Joe Biden is fit for office. She has saved him from having to face difficult interview questions, such as the immigration questions from Univision. We even have it on video how she had to save him at the G-7 summit earlier this year.

The Jewish Voice on Twitter: “Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA / Twitter” Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA

If you want to look for someone to blame, aside from directly blaming Joe Biden, the first person you have to look at is Jill Biden. She is guilty of aiding in treason and acting against the sovereignty of the United States of America.

As you continue down the list, those on the list next must be Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Vice President Kamala Harris. Each of these individuals is keenly aware that Joe Biden is not fit for office. Schumer and Pelosi have both acted to push drastic legislation through Congress, with Harris helping them with tiebreaking votes as needed. All three are guilty of rebellion and insurrection. They have aided both Biden’s in misleading the American people and they should all be charged.

While the list could continue on and on for those who deserve to be held accountable, the last one I want to mention is members of Joe Biden’s cabinet. Secretaries Atony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines, and Chief of Staff Ron Klain should all be charged for their acts in helping in the Biden fiasco as well. Each plays a key role and could have stood up to Joe Biden. Instead, they all have gone along with the actions that have taken place, refusing to say anything that might be construed as contrary to the Biden regime’s ultimate game plan.

So yes, while we need to hold Joe Biden accountable for his actions, he is not the only one. The American people have been misled by a group of radical leftists who have perhaps coordinated the greatest attack against our Constitutional Republic in history. Joe Biden simply headlines the list, followed by all the supporting actors. It’s time to hold them all accountable.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

