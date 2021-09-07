https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ceo-fired-for-being-pro-life/

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

CEO of Tripwire was forced to step down after expressing support for the Texas law to protect the unborn.

“BREAKING: Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down following severe backlash against his tweet supporting the Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks and deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who aids in the procedure, the company says.”

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company,” the statement read. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”

Here’s the tweet that got him fired.