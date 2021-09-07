https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/tripwire-ceo-steps-gets-slammed-company-tweet-supporting-texas-abortion-law/

John Gibson, CEO of video game company Tripwire Interactive, has “stepped down” after backlash over a tweet supporting the Texas abortion law.

The company released a statement announcing his departure and slamming him for his views.

On Sunday, Gibson had tweeted that he does not often talk politics publicly, but since the other side was so vocal he wanted to share his beliefs as well.

“Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer,” Gibson tweeted.

Hours later, Shipwright Studios, one of Tripwire’s major development partners, released a statement condemning Gibson’s beliefs and saying that they were cancelling their contracts with the company.

“We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately,” the statement said.

On Monday, the company slammed the former CEO and announced that he had “stepped down.”

The statement asserted that “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

“Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs,” the statement continued. “Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.”

Gibson has not yet publicly responded to their statement.

