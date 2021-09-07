https://thehill.com/homenews/media/571209-trump-to-offer-commentary-at-heavyweight-fight-on-9-11

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpSpotlight turns to GOP’s McCarthy in Jan. 6 probe Fewer than 50 percent of West Virginians think 2020 election was legitimate: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Questions on Biden agenda; unemployment benefits to end MORE is set to offer live commentary at a boxing event from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., that falls on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

FITE, the digital video streaming service carrying the Saturday pay-per-view event, announced that the former president, along with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will “offer their perspective” throughout the night, including during the headlining fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Trump said in a statement included in a news release promoting the event, “I love great fighters and great fights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside,” he added. “You won’t want to miss this special event.’’

Before entering the Oval Office, Trump hosted a number of boxing matches in the 1980s and 1990s at his casinos in Atlantic City, N.J., during which he developed a friendship with UFC President Dana White.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holyfield, a 58-year-old retired heavyweight champion, was put into the fight against former UFC champion fighter Belfort, 44, after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.

The Triller Fight Club event, which will also feature several other UFC matchups, costs $49.99 to stream, according to FITE.

The event will come a year after Trump marked the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a moment of silence aboard Air Force One and by delivering remarks in Shanksville, Pa., honoring those who died on Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania 19 years earlier.

This year, President Biden Joe BidenSpotlight turns to GOP’s McCarthy in Jan. 6 probe Biden visits union hall to mark Labor Day Biden approves disaster funds for NJ, NY after Ida flooding MORE is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks with his own visit to Shanksville to remember the 40 passengers and crew who died after diverting the United Airlines flight that attackers had planned to crash into the U.S. Capitol.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenBiden calls for speaking out on anti-Semitism, reaffirming Israel bond in Rosh Hashanah message Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Ida death toll rises; abortion battle intensifies MORE are also scheduled to visit the memorial at the location of the American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashes into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center, and the location of the American Airlines crash into the Pentagon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

