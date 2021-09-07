https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-new-identifications-of-world-trade-center-victims-announced-ahead-of-9-11-anniversary

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has announced the identification of two more people who perished due to the heinous September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

“Dorothy Morgan is the 1,646th person and a man whose name is being withheld at the request of his family is the 1,647th person to be identified through ongoing DNA analysis of unidentified remains recovered from the disaster that claimed the lives of 2,753 people,” according to the OCME.

“The identification of Dorothy Morgan was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001. The identification of the unnamed man was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001, 2002, and 2006,” the news release noted. “The two identifications are the first new identifications of World Trade Center victims since October 2019. Some 1,106 victims, or 40% of those who died, remain unidentified.”

The announcement comes ahead of the two-decade anniversary of the horrific terror attacks.

On that day 20 years ago, hijackers flew airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York City and into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Both of the Twin Towers eventually collapsed.

Passengers aboard another hijacked plane fought back and that aircraft went down in a field Pennsylvania, around 20 minutes by air from the nation’s capital city.

“Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York Dr. Barbara A. Sampson said in a statement. “No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families.”

