September 7, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is starting to run out, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing that millions of Afghans were in need of food aid and health assistance, urging donors to give more ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan on Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Emma Thomasson)

